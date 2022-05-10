A Central Texas woman who is now in police custody has been accused of stealing an ambulance, and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Last Sunday, the Wilmer Fire Department reported that an unknown white female had stolen one of their ambulances from Baylor Hospital. Later that afternoon, Garland Police responded to a call of a hit and run accident, which involved an ambulance. After colliding with traffic at the 400 block of Sonora Road in Garland, the ambulance fled the scene.

Garland Police later determined that the ambulance that was involved in the hit and run, was the same ambulance that was reported stolen from Baylor Hospital earlier that day. Officers then located the ambulance driving recklessly, through a residential area in Garland. According to Garland police, the ambulance drove over the resident’s front lawns and damaged private property.

When officers attempted to pull over the ambulance, the driver led them on a high-speed chase, on the streets of Garland. The ambulance later crashed into a metal guardrail near Lake Ray Hubbard and came to a complete stop. After apprehending the driver, law enforcement was able to identify the suspect as 34-year-old Kimberly Fouty, who is a resident of Austin.

Investigators believe that Fouty was under the influence of an illegal narcotic, while she was driving the ambulance. It is unknown why she stole the ambulance, or what she was doing in the DFW area, to begin with. She was then taken into police custody, and transported to the Garland Detention Center. Fouty was charged with a DWI, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and failure to stop and leave an ID. At the time of this writing, no bond has been set.

