Texas Woman With ‘F— Trump’ Sticker Claims She’s Being Harassed By Local Law Enforcement

Kate Fonesca isn't mixing words. She is letting everyone know how she feels about our Commander in Chief.

People driving around the Houston area have definitely noticed Kate Foncesca's truck. It has a lovely middle finger dead center of the back window. To go along with it, "F--- Trump and f--- you for voting for him" sign. The local sheriff's office has apparently gotten calls about the truck driving down the road.

Troy Nehls is the local sheriff and is trying to charge her with disorderly conduct. Texas defines this as using “abusive, indecent, profane, or vulgar language in a public place, and the language by its very utterance tends to incite an immediate breach of the peace.”

Kate actually used to work in the county jail for Mr. Nehls. Kate got arrested this past Thursday on a fraud warrant. She got out on bond that same day and decided to add another sticker to the truck. "F--- Troy Nehls and f--- you for voting for him." I'm noticing a trend here. Kate said she is now being targeted by the local sheriff's office for these stickers on her truck.

Kate's Lawyer said, "This is protected speech. So anyone who has a sticker like this is within their rights under the US Constitution." The Sheriff's Office says they're just doing their job.

"This recognition (the stickers) did not cause her to be indicted by a grand jury for Felony Fraud (this happened back in August of 2017), but it did bring the subsequent warrant to our attention and we did our job by arresting her,” said Troy Nehls.

The ACLU has responded to Troy by saying "Constitutional Law 101: You can’t ban speech just because it has 'f---' in it." It included an invitation for Ms Fonseca to contact them if needed.