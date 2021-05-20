Texas Wrapped Snickers Bars Are Real But Won’t Be Around Long

I love Texas. And I love Snickers bars. So I need a box of these.

The Texas wrapped Snickers bars first showed up at H-E-B and Walmart a couple months ago but this is the first I've heard of them. They'll only be available for a limited time and should be at Sam's Clubs during May and June.

Snickers are actually made in Waco, Texas, and the brand wanted to do something to showcase their Lone Star heritage. So they wrapped the bar with a Texas flag.

Walmart.com

They are only being sold in Texas and we are the very first state to have our flag wrapped around this wonderful blend of caramel, nougat, peanuts, and chocolate. In fact, Snickers has no plans to do anything like this for any of the other states.

If you want some you'd better track them down soon. I can only imagine how quickly they fly off the shelves at stores, Walmart.com shows them online for 88 cents each but only available for in-store purchase.

If the 1.86 ounce bar isn't quite big enough for you, it wasn't all that long ago when Mars Wrigley decided to make the world's largest Snickers bar for a Super Bowl ad. That one weighed in at nearly five thousand pounds.

Just to prove that everything is truly bigger and better in Texas, the previous Guinness World Record for this category of candy bar was a measly 220 pounds. I guess we showed them.

In case you're wondering where the name came from, the story is that back around 1930 the Mars family named their new treat after the family horse, Snickers.