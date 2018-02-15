Texoma Dog Dominates In His Category at Westminster Dog Show

He's probably been told he's a good boy a lot in his life, but he truly was the best boy this week at the biggest dog show in the country.

Earlier this week was the annual Westminster Dog Show. Looks like one of our four-legged friends had the honor to compete in it this year and Thor did a great job. Thor is a Flat-Coated Retriever and his family lives up in Meers, Oklahoma. Thor took home the award for the best breed. His legal name for Westminster was God of Thunder.

How awesome is that? Yeah, this is the God of Thunder checking in. Every dog probably went and cowered in the corner after hearing that. Great job Thor! Hopefully you got some sweet treats for winning.