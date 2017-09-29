Texoma’s Cutest, Creepiest and Most Creative Kids in Costume Contest

Check out the entries so far in the gallery above!

It's almost Halloween and as your little monsters get ready to trick or treat, we want to give you something much better than a fun sized candy bar!

We're looking for the cutest, creepiest and most creative kids' costumes in Texoma. Send us a picture of your adorable Olaf, small Spider-Man, or wee witch, or miniature Marilyn Monroe and you could win big!

To enter, simply fill out and submit the form below. We'll accept entries now through Monday, October 30. All of the photos of kids in costume submitted to us will be featured in a gallery on this page. Voting will begin Tuesday, October 31 around 10:00 a.m. and will end on Tuesday, November 7. The entry with the most votes wins!

Prizes up for grabs are as follows:

1st Place:

$150 spa package from Spa Bella + Family Getaway to DFW:

(4 days, 3 nights hotel accommodations, $50 gas card, tickets to Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor, and the Sixth Floor Museum,)

2nd Place:

$100 Visa Gift Card

3rd Place: