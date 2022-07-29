Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 29, 2022
If you happen to recognize any of the people on this list, you should call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers immediately.
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of wanted fugitives in our area. All of these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888. Calls are accepted 24 hours a day.
You can also submit tips on the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Also on Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers website or you can download the P3 tips app onto your phone. Remember you do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.