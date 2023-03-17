Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives March 17th, 2023

While you're out enjoying Saint Patrick's Day, be sure you keep an eye out for these guys and gals.

It's that time of the week where Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers ask for the community's help in locating their most wanted fugitives of the week. If you happen to recognize any of the individuals on the list, remember to not attempt to apprehend them yourself. You have several different options.

You can call 940-322-9888 24 hours a day, if you're calling long distance that number is 1-800-322-9888. You can submit tips through the Crime Stoppers P3Tips app or at wfcrime.com. You do not have to give your name or any personal information when submitting tips. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward with board approval. Now, the most wanted list for this week.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives March 17, 2023 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.