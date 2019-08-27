The 2019 Wichita Falls Free Fall Outdoor Concert Series Lineup Has Been Announced

The Free Fall Outdoor Concert series is set to kick off on September 10th.

All shows will happen every other Tuesday from September to October at Bud Daniels Park, located at 900 Ohio Avenue downtown, from 7:30 to 8:00 pm.

2019 Parks & Recreation Free Fall Outdoor Concert Series Lineup:

September 10th - Everything In Between

September 24th - The Ranchrockers

October 8th - Leddit Ride

October 22nd - The Vinyl Stripes