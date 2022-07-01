The Anti-Science Abortionist Left

Written by Bill Lockwood

On June 24 the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that largely legalized abortion in the United States. The ruling came in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which originated in the state of Mississippi.

The only state-licensed abortion clinic in Mississippi opposed the state legislature’s law called the Gestational Age Act, which allows abortion after 15 weeks of gestation only for medical emergencies or severe fetal abnormality.

On the basis of Roe however, lower courts had held that the state law was unconstitutional.Now the Supreme Court has weighed in by pointing out that the Constitution does not give a woman the right to abort (murder) her child.

But what is even more striking is the Left’s unhinged, and in many cases, violence-promising aftermath. The sad ironies and hypocrisies of liberal politicians and their street-minions are so numerous that it is impossible to detail them in one article. But what one may count on—the Liberal Left in this country cannot think properly or even debate on an even playing field.

They are anti-reason, anti-Constitutional, anti-biblical, and anti-science—in spite of their vaunted claims to open-mindedness. Let’s focus upon the logic, then science.

Logic

Every argument offered by the Left pertaining to abortion rights falls into the category of

Begging the Question. An argument is said to beg the question when it assumes the very point in dispute. Pro-abortionists beg the question regarding life in the womb—because they always assume that a child in the womb is a part of the mother’s body and is not a separate human being, is not a living being.

This they refuse to consider in spite of the overwhelming scientific facts that have been codified for centuries that a child in the womb is just that—a child. To exterminate that child by a “choice” would be therefore categorized as murder.

We hear of “bodily autonomy” and women have a right to do with “their own body” as they

choose. Even to categorize abortion as a woman’s right to “health care” wrongly assumes that the life in the womb is a part of a woman’s body. The screaming about a woman’s “rights”assumes the point. This would be fine only if we ignore the fact that the child in the womb is in fact a child, a separate person. This is all Begging the Question.

Science

What have medical scientists to say? As writer James Drummey pointed out in 1986,

Though it may still surprise some, there are few things more certain … than that the

unborn are human beings. It is a biological and scientific fact that human life begins at

fertilization, when the sperm cell of the father penetrates the egg cell of the mother.

Drummey was simply summarizing what medical scientists have recognized from time

immemorial. In April 1981, U.S. Senator John East presided over an 8-day hearing in which 57 expert witnesses testified concerning what was called the “Human Life Bill.” The East committee concluded,

Physicians, biologists, and other scientists agree that conception marks the beginning of

the life of a human being—a being that is alive and is a member of the human species.

There is overwhelming agreement on this point in countless medical, biological, and

scientific writings.

For example, professor Jerome Lejeune of Paris (referred to as the “father of modern

eugenics”), who discovered the chromosome pattern of Down’s Syndrome, is quoted in the Senate Report as saying, “Each individual has a very neat beginning at conception.”

Professor Micheline Matthews-Roth of Harvard University’s School of Medicine, stated, “It is scientifically correct to say that an individual human life begins at conception.” Scores more of medical authorities were quoted to the same end.

Not only so but Senator East’s subcommittee listed 13 medical textbooks, each of which stated categorically that life begins at conception.

Thus, the issue is not a “woman’s rights,” or even whether she should have a “choice” in killing the baby, which is couched in the phrase “Pro-Choice.” The issue is: Is it human life in the womb? The answer is emphatically, “Yes!” Therefore, to reframe the issue in its proper terms, “Does a woman, or any other person, including doctors, have a right to exterminate innocent children in the womb? Should women have the “choice” to kill children?

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 1, 2022