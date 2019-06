The date of next month’s After Hours Artwalk has been moved back a week.

The Artwalk typically happens on the first Thursday of the month from April to October, but since the July Artwalk would’ve happened on July 4, it’s been moved to July 11 due to everything else that will be going on around town for the Independence Day holiday.

The Artwalk will get underway at the usual time of 6:00 pm.