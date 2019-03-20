The Flag Football World Championship Tour is Coming Back to Wichita Falls

Adults and youths alike are invited to participate in Battle Wichita Falls.

The City of Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau and Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up with the Flag Football World Championship Tour for a weekend of flag football at the Wichita Falls Softball Complex at 1702 Sheppard Access Rd, April 6-7, 2019.

The tournament features multiple 4v4 and 5v5 formats for both adults and youths. There’s a four game guarantee and everyone makes the playoffs, which are single elimination.

The tournament is open invite and anyone can join with no tryout required.

The deadline to register is April 1.

Register for the tournament and get more details at this location .