‘The Flash’s Ezra Miller Charged With Burglary In Vermont

Ezra Miller might play a superhero in DC movies, but they have not been acting like one lately.

After a string of controversies, allegations, and minor run-ins with the law, Miller, the star of Justice League and Warner Bros.’ upcoming mega-blockbuster The Flash, has now been charged in Vermont with felony burglary.

According to the police report, on May 1, “at approximately 1755 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary complaint at a residence on County Road in the town of Stamford, Vermont. The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present. As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.”

The report further states that Miller was found on Sunday, August 7 and “issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division” next month for arraignment on the charge of burglary.

DC Comics DC Comics loading...

In just the last few months, Miller has been arrested several times over multiple incidents in Hawaii. There was also the weird Instagram post where Miller seemingly threatened a branch of the KKK. In a separate incident, the parents of a young woman asked for a protective order against Miller because of their allegedly inappropriate relationship with their daughter. Then in June, Rolling Stone reported that Miller was living on a farm in Vermont with a woman and her three children, allegedly in a home with “unattended guns strewn around” and “frequent and heavy marijuana use in front of the children, with little concern about proper ventilation.”

At least for now, The Flash is still scheduled for release on June 23, 2023. But that’s still a long time away and a lot could happen to Miller and Warner Bros. between now and then.

Actors Who Turned Down DC Roles These major stars could have played some of your favorite DC Comics’ heroes onscreen. But they all said no for one reason or another.