The Fried Chicken and Donuts Sandwich is Coming to a KFC Near You

Look out Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A, the Colonel’s coming for you.

Once only available at a few select locations, KFC has upped the ante in the Great Chicken Sandwich War by making its Fried Chicken and Donuts Sandwich available nationwide.

According to khou.com, the sandwich will be available February 24 through March 16 (or while supplies last). The sandwich will range in price from $5.49 - $7.99.

The best part is that the donuts aren’t just available with the sandwich. So, if you’re thinking a side of donuts would be perfect with your meal, you’re in luck.

Waistline be damned, a trip to KFC is most certainly in order for this ole boy.