KFC is Rolling Out a New Cheetos Chicken Sandwich

Didn’t see this one coming.

KFC and Cheetos have teamed up for a sandwich that takes the “finger lickin’ good” thing to another level.

Starting July 1st, the new Cheetos Chicken Sandwich will be available at KFCs nationwide for four weeks.

The sandwich comes with an extra-crispy chicken filet drizzled with a Cheetos-based sauce, topped with a layer of Cheetos and mayo.

They’ll also be rolling out Cheetos hot wings, Cheetos mac and cheese and Cheetos loaded fries for the occasion.

The reaction to the sandwich on social media has been mostly negative and while I’m admittedly on the fence, I don’t hate it.