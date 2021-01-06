The Holy City of the Wichitas Could Be Shutting Down

The Holy City of the Wichitas could be closing due to financial challenges. The Holy City operates and is open thanks to donations from visitors and of course a lot of those visitors come for the annual Easter pageant "The Price of Peace." With the COVID-19 pandemic last year the pageant was delayed and was only lightly attended unlike years past. This has caused serious issues and has jeopardized the Holy City's future.

It's been awhile, but I love going out to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and to the Holy City. If you've never been now would be the best time to visit and make a donation if at all possible. The Holy City is not only home to the Nation's longest running Easter pageant it's also a popular wedding site with the World Chapel. It's a great place to visit with tons of history and unique features like all the buildings which look ancient and biblical, it's like stepping back in time. There's also an Oklahoma City bombing memorial and a Veterans Walkway at the Holy City. Not to mention the beautiful view.

I've never been to the Easter Pageant but hope that someday I'll be able to go. You can help the Holy City by making a donation on their official Facebook page. You can also make a donation at the Holy City itself or mail it to: The Holy City of the Wichitas, P.O. Box 465, Medicine Park, OK 73557. Every little bit helps and would be much appreciated. With your help the Holy City and Easter pageant will continue.