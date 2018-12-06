The Hottest Toy For Christmas Selling Out Across Wichita Falls

If you're on the lookout for the hottest Pokemon toy this holiday season, a trip outside of Wichita Falls is in your future.

The newest thing from Pokemon is regularly the hot item for any Christmas season, and this year is no exception. Released less than a month ago, the new Nintendo Switch game 'Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! w/ Poke Ball' seems to be that item that will be so hard to get under the tree this year. Apart from the game, this bundle include a Poke Ball controller, allowing children to actually feel like they are a Poke Master.

Nintendo

However, unless you already picked up a copy for your little one, you're going to have a hard time getting one. Earlier today, there were reports that one was available at the Wal-Mart on Lawrence Rd. But as of 9pm tonight, Walmart.com shows all stores in the Falls being out of stock, and the store in Graham as the closest location with a copy available. As for Target, a general store search shows no stores within 100 miles of the city having any in stock. If Gamestop is your preferred pick up point, you'll have to go to Duncan, OK just to get a copy. And for those who prefer online shopping, Walmart.com has 5 copies left as of right now at the normal price of $99.99. Amazon has it on back-order, and there's a good chance it won't arrive until after Christmas. You might be able to pick it up on Amazon through another seller, but you'll be paying anywhere from $30 to $200 more.

