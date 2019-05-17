The Inaugural Art Battle Wichita Falls is Coming in June

The Wichita Falls Art Association will mark its 70th anniversary by hosting the first ever Art Battle Wichita Falls.

On Saturday, June 22 local artists will gather at The Warehouse, located at 1401 Lamar Street, to do battle.

Each artist has twenty minutes to transform a blank canvas into a beautiful piece of art. Attendees will then vote to determine the winner. All pieces will also be available for silent auction

The event is open to ages 16 and up. The doors open at 5:00 pm and the battle starts at 6:00.

