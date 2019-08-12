Art Battle returns to Wichita Falls this Saturday evening (08.17.19) with the second of three local events. If you were at the first event back on June 22nd you already know how much fun this event is. If not, here's an overview of what Art Battle is.

Beginning in 2001, Art Battle has been sharing live painting competitions and incredible artistic performances with audiences around the world. Beginning with local competitions like the ones in Wichita Falls, moving on to the national and international rounds until only one remains as champion for the year. At each event the artists begin with a blank canvas and have 20 minutes to create their painting. The canvases and paints are provided by the event with each artist bringing their own brushes, palatte knives or other non-mechanical instruments. The audience is free to move about and observe as each artist works, watching the works of art appear from blank canvas to finished piece.

Dave Diamond

Once the paintings are finished the audience votes on their favorite and the winner is chosen. The paintings are also available for purchase via a silent auction at the event.

Dave Diamond

The next in the series of three local Art Battle events this year will be this Saturday evening at The Warehouse downtown, near the Kemp Center For The Arts, and will feature a mix of local and international artists including Yasuyo Maruyama, Craig Estes, Lou Baggett, Barbara Lamer, Catherine Stringfellow and more.

As an added feature for this Saturday's event, local artist, Audra Lambert, will be doing a demonstration of two-handed painting, a technique she used at the previous Wichita Falls event.

Dave Diamond

The series of Art Battle Wichita Falls events is presented by the Wichita Falls Art Association as a way to celebrate their 70th anniversary. This, the second of three Art Battle events to be held in Wichita Falls this year, will be Saturday evening at The Warehouse, 1401 Lamar Street. The doors open at 5:00 and the paint flies at 6:00 p.m. Early Bird tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, tickets will be $20 at the door. This is a 16 and up event and there will be a cash bar available at the venue.