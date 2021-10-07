The Legendary Clint Eastwood Being Honored with Exhibit in Dallas

As a huge Clint Eastwood fan, this is an absolute must for me.

When it comes to Hollywood legends, they don’t get any more legendary than Clint Eastwood. From his days as Rowdy Yates in the Rawhide TV series to his most recent role in Cry Macho, damn near everything he touches turns to gold, in my opinion.

The thing I think that is the most impressive about Clint is that he has become as renowned for his directing as he is for his acting. That’s no easy feat.

Get our free mobile app

NBC DFW is reporting that the exhibit Clint Eastwood – A Cinematic Legacy is now open in downtown Dallas.

The exhibit features the badge and Magnum .44 from the Dirty Harry movies (can I get a hell yeah?), the Gran Torino car from Gran Torino, the costume that Bradley Cooper wore in American Sniper, boxing gloves that were featured in Million Dollar Baby, the saxophone from Bird, his director’s chair and a lot more.

Clint Eastwood – A Cinematic Legacy runs through Monday, November 29 at the AT&T Global Headquarters Showcase at 208 S. Akard St. The exhibit is free of charge and is open daily from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year