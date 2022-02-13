What’s $465 million buy you? See for yourself.

The first trailer for Amazon’s much-anticipated (and extremely expensive) television series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings premiered during the Super Bowl. The show, which is technically a prequel to The Lord of the Rings novels and film adaptations, is titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and supposedly cost Amazon somewhere in the neighborhood of half a billion dollars for just the first season of the show — and they are already committed to produce at least five seasons of the show to air on its Prime Video streaming service. So this thing better be good.

Watch the trailer below, which certainly evokes the look of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy while also featuring a mostly new group of characters.

The show was developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and features a predictably enormous cast, including Robert Aramayo as Elrond, the elf leader played in Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films by Hugo Weaving, and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, another Elven leader who was played in the movies by Cate Blanchett. (Elves live a long time, which is why they can be in this prequel series set many years before the events of the novels and films.)

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.

