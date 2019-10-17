The Next I Robot Could Have Your Face

Would you like to be the face of the coming robot uprising? What if you were paid $130,000?

It could happen. The part about you being the face, not the uprising ... we hope ...

According to a story in the New York Post, a company in the United Kingdom is looking for someone with a "kind and friendly" face to be used as a model for an upcoming line of robots. Friendly robots. Robots to help people get things done around the house. Not robots bent on world dominion.

If you think you have a kind and friendly face and wouldn't mind pocketing a nice $130,000 you can submit your application here.