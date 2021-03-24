The Second Round of Stimulus Checks is Going Out Today

Still waiting for those Biden Bucks? Check your bank account because the third stimulus payment may already be in there.

CBS News is reporting that the latest round of checks started processing on Friday, March 19, with payments scheduled to go out today. Of course, those with direct deposit will see their funds available immediately, but it will still be several days before paper checks or debit cards arrive.

90 million people who go the direct deposit route received their payment on or around March 17, while another 150,000 checks were mailed out around the same time. The IRS didn’t say how many payments it expected to make this time around.

The latest round of payments is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was signed by President Joe Biden back on March 11, 2021.

There has been some concern among people on Social Security and Disability who are still waiting for their stimulus payments. The IRS says it is working to get updates as to when people who receive benefits from Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, and Veterans Administration can expect to get their payments and will provide info via its website when available:

More information about when these payments will be made will be provided on IRS.gov as soon as it becomes available.

In the event that you’re still waiting for your payment to arrive via direct deposit or mail, you can track your payment via the IRS’s Get My Payment tool on their website.