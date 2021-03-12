Your Stimulus Check May Hit the Bank This Weekend

That bank account of yours just might get a little fatter this weekend.

Upon President Joe Biden signing the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement that those with direct deposit may get their payment this weekend, according to CNBC:

People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend. This is, of course, just the first wave. Payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks.

The stimulus payments are meant to be a boost to the economy, so don’t feel guilty if you splurge a little with yours. Don’t get me wrong, I totally get it if you need the money to pay some bills or tackle some debt, but it never hurts to treat yourself. I mean, after the year we’ve had, we all deserve a little spoiling.

Nothing against Amazon or any other online retailer, but I’m thinking it would be a great time to get out and do some local shopping – even if it’s at a big box store, because they play a big part in our local economy. But I plan on showing some love to the mom-and-pop shops of Wichita Falls as well in the coming days. Yes, my vinyl and book collections are about to expand a tad bit.

Whatever the case may be, enjoy the latest stimulus check, because I have a feeling it’s going to be a long time before we get another one.

