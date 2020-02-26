The Tradition of Lent Explained in 3 Minutes

Today is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning Lent – a forty-day period in which we Christians (not just Catholics) take time to repent and reflect on our faith.

Granted, not all denominations observe the church year (aka the liturgical year), so there are even some Christians who don’t know much about the season. So, Busted Halo put together a handy three-minute video that explains the significance of the season of fasting, praying and giving.