Former United States Congressman Thomas Garrett is on a mission to expose religious persecution that is happening around the world. For Garrett, this isn't a Republican or Democrat issue or even one religion vs. another, this is about fighting for life.

Garrett has partnered with filmmaker Matt Whitworth to produce a six episode documentary series called Exile. Garrett himself actually travels to these places where people of faith are being murdered and he is no stranger to going into dangerous places. While serving in Congress, the Congressman in 2017 went to Sudan and was successful in securing the release of nine people, including a family of seven. Garrett also two trips to Iraq and Syria.

Garrett joined The Chad Hasty Show on Wednesday to discuss the documentary and the need for crowdfunding to get the project distributed. Garrett told Hasty that Hollywood is against the movie because it highlights the abuses happening in China. Garrett asked the audience to visit the film's website and watch the trailer and consider partnering with him as he believes this is a story that needs to be told and if it is told, the United States and other nations will have to confront its own foreign policy.

In a press release, Garrett explained that he believes Exile will change people's perspective of different people and places.

The purpose of creating and producing this six part series is to shed light on the evils happening worldwide yet the incredible resilience held on by so many. Stories that will change your perspective of different people and places. Garrett noted “Hollywood won’t make this series, because there are financial interests they want to maintain in countries where persecution is institutionalized, but we think the American people will fund it.”

