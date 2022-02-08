5 Things You Should Never, Ever Google According to Reddit
In 1998, the world changed forever with the launch of Google, a powerful search engine that for over 20 years has instantly connected millions of curious users to the information they seek.
However, some topics are perhaps better left unexplored.
In a recent viral Reddit thread, users shared their opinions on the "things you should never Google." Indeed, many of their proposed avoid-at-all-costs search phrases yield some seriously disgusting, gag-worthy results. (Basically, we miss five minutes ago when we didn't know this information.)
These Reddit users' responses will spoil any false ideals you may have that the internet is all cute cat memes and funny viral videos. Ignorance is bliss!
Content warning below // explicit descriptions of bodily functions and harm; drug use
- 1
Krokodil
Labeled as a "flesh-eating drug," Krokodil is the street name for the super-potent opioid desomorphine. If the name wasn't enough to keep you from wanting to try it, the equally terrifying side effects include massive infections and skin ulcerations, and even a symptom described as "cooking the skin."
- 2
Ring Avulsion
Prepare to swallow hard over this one. This is an injury that occurs when a ring on a finger catches on something, and the person trying to pull their hand free severely damages the soft tissue by yanking too hard. In the worst instances, it can result in an entire hand being pulled off the wrist.
- 3
Your Symptoms
It's never a good idea to Google your symptoms unless you like adding an increased heart rate to the checklist. Google is no medical expert, and trying to use the platform to gain insight into why your eyes are itchy and watery will almost always end up in a disastrous misdiagnosis.
- 4
Mouth Larvae
If you need a good reason to refrain from smooching,
photos of mouth larvae — unformed, unhatched insects that live in the tissue of the mouth — will do the trick. This gag-worthy mention looks like it was pulled straight out of a body horror film and will leave you reaching for your toothbrush, stat!
- 5
Fournier
We will never think of yeast the same way again. What started as an old-fashioned French translation of "baker" is now known for a type of gangrene that mainly affects the genitalia. Definitely don't Google this one.