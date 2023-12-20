These Are 2023’s Most Searched Topics In Texas

Just what were Texans most curious about in 2023?

I have to admit to becoming a little too reliant on internet search engines. They’ve made it to where I don’t need to retain knowledge.

And that can’t be a good thing.

But the fact of the matter is that the genie isn’t going back into the bottle. Googling is just so damn easy and convenient that I’ll continue to embrace it.

The only problem is that there’s a whole lot of misinformation on the internet. It’s important to use your best judgment while scouring the endless amounts of information online.

When it comes to online searches, you have to figure most people across the United States are searching for similar topics. But there will always be topics that folks in certain regions are a little more interested in.

For instance, the world champion Texas Rangers (just typing that makes me smile). Naturally, Texans are going to be more interested in them than most people in other states.

According to a study conducted by BetTexas.com, the Rangers were the 8th most searched term by Texans in 2023.

However, when it comes to Texas’ most searched terms of the year, it appears Texans are quite fond of artificial intelligence. ChatGPT has been all the rage this year, so it’s no surprise it topped the list.

Keep in mind that the rankings are based on the biggest increase in searches over the last year, which is why subjects like Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest and the rise and fall of Colorado football under head coach Deion Sanders outrank our local sports teams.

Texas’ Top Search Terms of 2023

1. “ChatGPT”

2. “Damar Hamlin”

3. “Peso Pluma”

4. “Temu”

5. “Colorado Football”

6. “Weather 10 Days”

7. “John Wick 4”

8. “Texas Rangers”

T-9. “Taylor Swift”

T-9. “Streameast”

T-9. “Cowboys Schedule”

