This Rainforest Cafe in Texas is Now a Bucket List Item for Me

You mean to tell me a Rainforest Cafe has a river ride in it?!

Let's travel back to the late 90's. That is when I remember hearing about Rainforest Cafe, one opened up in the mall near my house and it was the talk of elementary school. Every kid wanted to go to Rainforest Cafe. Don't get me wrong, the food is average. Nothing to write home about, you're going to Rainforest Cafe for the atmosphere.

It's like you walked into the jungle and every animal you can think of is animatronic in this place. Parents, if you have a kid under the age of ten, they will love this place. Also, parents you will probably hate it. Especially when the thunderstorm starts and the monkeys start going nuts.

However, this week I learned right here in Texas, we have the most unique Rainforest Cafe in the world. It looks like the location in Galveston has a river ride that runs next to the restaurant. You know those giant circle tubes you see at theme parks? It's one of those, this is a legit ride you would see at any standard theme park and for some reason it is attached to a Rainforest Cafe in Galveston.

They literally have a Rainforest Cafe at Walt Disney World and not even those locations have a ride. The ride is in a building this size of a Walmart Super center according to YouTube comments and takes about 8 minutes to complete. If I am ever in Galveston, you can bet your butt I am eating here and getting on this ride.

