Tik Tok Star Got to Make Emmitt Smith’s Birthday Cake

Happy belated Birthday to my favorite Dallas Cowboy of all time and it looks like a local cake baker got to take part in the big day.

Let me just say, my life would be a lot different if it wasn't for Emmitt Smith. I became a Dallas Cowboys fan in Maryland because of him. I thought it was so cool that a guy had my name on the back of his jersey, E. Smith. Doesn't hurt that he was also an amazing running back as well. Becoming a Cowboys fan changed my whole life and I honestly moved down here to be closer to the Cowboys. Nobody believes me when I say that, but it's the truth.

Looks like Emmitt also is having a huge impact on North Texas baker. Tye Sule posts videos of his exquisite cakes on Tik Tok and it looks like they caught the attention of Emmitt. He shot Tye a message asking him to make a cake for his birthday. “It was epic,” Sule said. “That's like my first celebrity cake order, so I was like, 'I have to do great on this.'”

Now on your birthday, you should be the one receiving the gifts. Turns out Emmitt hooked up this 20-year-old with everything on his Amazon wish list. “It was amazing, honestly speaking, because first off, he's a genuine person. He's a very nice and kind person,” Sule described. “He went out of his way, and he actually wanted to help build me.”

Tye Sule says since his video of Emmitt went up, the cake orders have been flying in. His goal is to open a cafe one day. Best of luck to Tye and I think you did a great job on the cake. I loved the Cowboys theme he pulled off with it.

