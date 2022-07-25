TikTok Botox Injector Dragged After Sharing Unsolicited Plastic Surgery Advice, Photoshop of ‘Stranger Things’ Star Natalia Dyer

Fans came to Natalia Dyer's defense after an aesthetic injector on TikTok uploaded a video sharing unsolicited plastic surgery advice and a Photoshopped image of the Stranger Things star.

Miranda Wilson, a nurse practitioner who works as an "advanced injector" at Hebe Skin Health, shares advice and other information on TikTok under the handle @np.miranda.

Over the weekend, Wilson uploaded a since-deleted video that broke down all the cosmetic procedures she would recommend if Dyer were a client.

"If I was Natalia's injector, this is what I would do," she said in the viral clip, explaining she'd offer chin and lip filler as well as a brow lift. She also recommended modifying Dyer's jawline to "slim the face."

Wilson ended the video with a "before and after" that included a dramatically Photoshopped version of the Nancy Wheeler actress.

The video has since been removed. However, it was online long enough to be shared on Twitter, where it elicited an angry response from fans who slammed Wilson for weighing in on the actress' appearance without Dyer's consent.

"I could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me I would get violent," one person tweeted.

"Natalia Dyer is absolutely stunning as she is. Not everyone wants to look like a great value Kardashian," another user tweeted.

"Still can't believe a plastic surgeon spoke on what she'd change about someone's fact without a) their consent, b) any indication that the person disliked those features + c) putting a disclaimer that the person is already beautiful as they are. Natalia Dyer should beat her ass," someone else wrote, adding Wilson "influencerfied her face" and acted as though she was giving "a free consultation."

Others, meanwhile, pointed out that Dyer was basically called out for having unique features and that this sort of content could damage people's self esteem.

In addition, Wilson's other videos on TikTok have been inundated with comments demanding she apologize.

Check out more reactions, below:

Newsweek notes neither Dyer nor Wilson have returned requests for comments about the video.