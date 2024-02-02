TikTok Video Claims Devastating Tornado to Strike Texas in February

A man claiming to be a time traveler on TikTok says the most devastating tornado ever will strike Texas later this month.

According to the video below, the first-ever F6 tornado will hit Houston on February 17, destroying almost the entire city. So, if you happen to live in H-Town, you might want to go ahead and put a reminder on your phone to not be anywhere near there here in a couple of weeks.

I’m kidding, of course. The guy is full of it.

In the same video, he also claims the lost city of Atlantis would be discovered on January 4. Which, unless I missed it, didn’t happen. I haven’t watched the news since 2019, so please correct me if I’m wrong.

Our ‘time traveler’ also states multiple category 5 and 6 hurricanes would form on January 29 due to an extreme heat wave from the sun, destroying millions of homes in the US, Mexico, and northern South America. I’m pretty sure that didn’t happen either.

But wait, there’s more.

The sky will be turning a very dark shade of purple for two minutes on February 13. Anyone who looks at it will be blinded for weeks. We’ll have to wait and see for that one.

He wraps up the video by claiming that 2024 and 2025 are considered some of the “craziest years in history.” Now that I believe. It does feel like things are getting weirder by the minute in 2024.

Disclaimer: If even one of the events described in the video happens, I will gladly recant.

