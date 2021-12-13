Tim McGraw was still in character in at least one major way as he and wife Faith Hill walked the red carpet in Las Vegas prior to the world premiere of 1883 over the weekend.

The two country singers lead a cast that also includes Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, LaMonica Garrett and Isabela May. All were on hand for 1883 red carpet pictures, plus some light socializing afterward. That led to some candid moments between Hill and May (mother and daughter Dutton on 1883) and McGraw and Elliott (James Dutton and Shea Brennan).

McGraw's character sports a scruffy beard for much of the show, something the singer chose to keep for this event. In recent years, he's been seen clean-shaven more often than not.

Yellowstone and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan also made a rare public appearance, walking the red carpet with his wife.

The rest of the cast will become more familiar to country fans and television viewers after 1883 begins on Sunday (Dec. 19) on Paramount+. The new show is a late 19th century prequel to Yellowstone. McGraw and Hill's characters lead a family looking to head north from Fort Worth, Texas. Elliott's Brennan is their guide against attacks from native Americans, the weather, nature and other obstacles.

The world premiere of 1883 happened at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday (Dec. 11). The red carpet was at the Encore Beach Club.

