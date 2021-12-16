Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star together on the upcoming television show 1883, but don't expect them to burst into song on the program. In an interview ahead of the series, McGraw tells Taste of Country that bringing their musical talents to the show is "not even on our radar."

McGraw and Hill play the characters of James and Margaret Dutton on 1883, which is a prequel to Yellowstone. They are the great-grandparents of John Dutton, Kevin Costner's Yellowstone patriarch, and the show follows their family's arduous journey West from Texas to Montana, where they will eventually establish the ranch that serves as the setting for the television phenomenon.

Though Yellowstone has incorporated the musical talents of Ryan Bingham, who sings in the bunkhouse in his role as Walker, McGraw says he just can't see a way for 1883 to make that work for him and Hill.

"This show is really about en epic score, not so much songs or anything like that," he states.

"I mean, I've written songs, it's inspired me to write songs that have a theme that sometimes revolve around some of the things that happen on the show, but it's not that kind of show," McGraw shares. "It's not a show that's gonna have anything to do with us singing."

"We're not gonna turn it into a Broadway play," he adds with a laugh. "My character, James, I can't imagine him ever singing a note. He's not an artistic guy."

