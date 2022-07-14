Today I Learned Wichita Falls Has a Refill Store to Help Reduce Your Plastic Footprint

Legit had no idea this existed until today and it is GENIUS.

Hopefully we are all doing our part to help reduce what we're constantly dumping into landfills. Recycle when you can and all that good stuff. Something that I personally do is by the giant refill jug of cleaning products instead of the small individual bottles. So instead of throwing three plastic bottles away, I am just throwing away one. Still, that one is going into a landfill.

Well today I learned of a cool store in downtown Wichita Falls called Re Supply. They're open six days a week and let you bring a container to fill up to "Re up your supply". You pay by the weight, so if you want a little or lot it does not matter. Now when I think of stuff like this, I am thinking about cleaners.

Which they do offer:

All Purpose Cleaner

All Purpose Cleaner Concentrate

Automatic Dish Detergent

Rinse Aid

Dish Soap

Laundry Liquid

Laundry Powder

Oxygen Bleach Powder

Soap Nuts

Stain + Odor Remover

Glass and Stainless Steel Cleaner

I had to look up what the heck soap nuts are. It's apparently a natural way to clean your clothes. Interesting, may need to rub some nuts on my t shirts in my next wash.



They also offer stuff to clean you as well.

Soaps (Bars and Body Wash)

Body Lotion

Shower Gel

Bath Soaks

Deodorant

Shampoo + Conditioner

Hand Soap

Facial Cleanser + Moisturizer

Toothpaste + Toothpaste Tabs

Mouthwash

Sunscreen

Insect Repellent

They also offer cooking ingredients like oils, flour, and beans. Then snacks like all sorts of nuts, and finally spices. You can get a full list of this stuff on their website. I am honestly shocked a place like this exists in Wichita Falls. I hope it succeeds because I think it is a great idea. Check them out downtown at 809 Indiana Avenue.

