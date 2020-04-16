Today Is National Wear Your PJs To Work Day

Since so many of us are working from home, or just staying home, this one should be a breeze. Today, April 16th, is National Wear Your Pajamas To Work Day.

How does one observe such an auspicious day? Well, after you've had your morning shower and brushed your teeth, put on a fresh set of PJs and get about your daily tasks. Whether you're logging into your office programs remotely or simply sheltering in place because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic doesn't really matter. Heck, if you're still going in to the office every day you might try that, but it may be better to simply call in and use one of your personal days.

Just remember to put your PJ bottoms on before you go check the mail.