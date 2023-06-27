Tom Hanks’ Niece Throws Shrieking Tantrum Following ‘Claim to Fame’ Reality Show Elimination

Tom Hanks' adult niece, Carly Reeves, is going viral thanks to her over-the-top reaction to being eliminated from celebrity relative reality show Claim to Fame.

The show, which is hosted by famous siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, puts relatives of celebrities in a house together. The contestants must then guess who the others are related to based on clues.

On Monday (June 26), Reeves was the first contestant eliminated in Season 2. After fellow contestant Hugo guessed her celebrity relative correctly, Reeves burst into tears and stormed off the set, though she still had her mic on.

When a shriek echoed from the house, contestant JR exclaimed, "Damn!" in surprise.

"These freaking clues are so freaking obvious," Reeves sobbed as she headed up a staircase, lamenting that her clue was too easy for the others to guess: "A freaking bench that's the freaking poster of freaking Forrest Gump. Are you kidding me?"

"Why a bench? Why a bench?" she tearfully complained as she continued her rampage, screaming and wailing. "There's literally no reference to benches on any other movie."

Reeves' tantrum even included insulting fellow contestant Gabriel's intelligence. "Even Gabriel found that out. He's not even, like, smart!" she whined.

"I didn't even get to do any challenges! I don't deserve this. I should have more camera time! I should be aired longer!" Reeves screamed while packing her belongings.

Watch the shocking moment, below:

After her exit, Reeves spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her childish reaction.

"Yeah, I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I'm an emotional, very dramatic person. I was really angry that I didn't get a chance to play as long as some of [the] other contestants," she explained.

"I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness. I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That's just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth," Reeves continued.

Reeves also revealed what Tom Hanks thought about the meltdown.

"I said, ‘Guess what your clue was?’ And he goes, ‘What?’ I said, ‘A bench!’ He was like, ‘Ahhhh.’ At first, he didn't understand the game, and then I was like, ‘It's clues from your movies.’ And then he said, ‘Oh, okay. Got it. Got it,'" she explained.

Reeves also called her freak-out "hilarious" and appears to be taking the viral moment in stride.

"I hope I don't embarrass him, but I don't think I do. So, I would love for him to watch it because I think it's hilarious … He's happy for me no matter what," she said.

Notably, Reeves isn't the only Hanks family member to receive bad press.

The actor's son Chet Hanks has made headlines over the years for bad behavior, such as damaging a British hotel room; having an order of protection filed against him by a former girlfriend who alleged that he was abusive; and his careless dismissal of the severity of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

In 2021, Chet denounced vaccination despite his parents encouraging the public to get vaccinated after they both contracted the virus early on.