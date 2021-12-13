Tony Katz Talks Bourbon And His New Book

LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW WITH TONY KATZ BELOW

Tony Katz and Fingers Malloy are the hosts of Eat! Drink! Smoke! which is a show about great food, brilliant cigars, and amazing spirits. For Katz, who joined The Chad Hasty Show on Friday evening, Eat! Drink! Smoke! was a way of having another outlet other than his political talk show to discuss the things he enjoys in his free time.

Recently, Katz and Malloy announced a brand new book that is all about bourbon. The name of the book? Let's Go Bourbon! Katz joined The Chad Hasty Show to discuss the book and of course to talk about bourbon.

The book, Let's Go Bourbon, is the first in the Let's Go series Katz explained. His goal with the book was to take the information you need and to bring it to a simple guide for those who are beginning the bourbon experience and for those who have been drinking bourbon for years.

The book doesn't rate whiskey or instruct you on how you must drink whiskey. According to Katz, we personalize everything these days and whiskey should be no different. Katz believes that you should try a bourbon neat, with a drop or two of water, and over ice. Which Katz points out there is a difference between one large cube of ice and many pieces of ice which would be considered "on the rocks". Katz told Hasty, "there are no rules" though Katz did say if you are mixing a $200 bottle of bourbon with another drink, you may get an odd look.

Let's Go Bourbon gives readers a concise history of bourbon, explains popular drinking and distilling terms, and shares their favorite recipes. You can order the book online at Amazon. Listen to the full interview above.

Can You Guess These Towns From Their Satellite Photos? I'm always down for a good brain challenge. This one however got the best of me. It's always a fun time looking up address or cities and seeing them from a satellite point of view. You start pointing out landmarks and things you recognize.

One thing you don't account for however is something looking bigger or smaller than you seemed to think it was. So we started grabbing a bunch of these satellite pictures of cities and towns around Amarillo.

As we looked at them, we thought to ourselves, "how fun would this be to actually have to GUESS what these places are?". So away we went.

Go ahead and try to see how many you can guess correctly!

20 Texas Places We Have All Been Saying Completely Wrong