Tony Katz Talks Bourbon And His New Book
LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW WITH TONY KATZ BELOW
Tony Katz and Fingers Malloy are the hosts of Eat! Drink! Smoke! which is a show about great food, brilliant cigars, and amazing spirits. For Katz, who joined The Chad Hasty Show on Friday evening, Eat! Drink! Smoke! was a way of having another outlet other than his political talk show to discuss the things he enjoys in his free time.
Recently, Katz and Malloy announced a brand new book that is all about bourbon. The name of the book? Let's Go Bourbon! Katz joined The Chad Hasty Show to discuss the book and of course to talk about bourbon.
The book, Let's Go Bourbon, is the first in the Let's Go series Katz explained. His goal with the book was to take the information you need and to bring it to a simple guide for those who are beginning the bourbon experience and for those who have been drinking bourbon for years.
The book doesn't rate whiskey or instruct you on how you must drink whiskey. According to Katz, we personalize everything these days and whiskey should be no different. Katz believes that you should try a bourbon neat, with a drop or two of water, and over ice. Which Katz points out there is a difference between one large cube of ice and many pieces of ice which would be considered "on the rocks". Katz told Hasty, "there are no rules" though Katz did say if you are mixing a $200 bottle of bourbon with another drink, you may get an odd look.
Let's Go Bourbon gives readers a concise history of bourbon, explains popular drinking and distilling terms, and shares their favorite recipes. You can order the book online at Amazon. Listen to the full interview above.