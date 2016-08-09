Help Save a Life at the NewsTalk 1290 Blood Drive in Wichita Falls

This Friday, you can help save a life right here in the Texoma area by giving the gift of blood. We've partnered up with the Texas Blood Institute and will be holding the Townsquare Media Community Blood Drive this Friday, August 12th from 11am-4pm.

The Texas Blood Institute is the sole blood and platelet collection organization and supplier in north Texas.They provide blood to eight different local hospitals including Chillicothe Hospital, Clay County Memorial Hospital in Henrietta, Electra Memorial Hospital, Hardeman County Memorial Hospital in Quanah, Kell West Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Seymour Hospital, United Regional in Wichita Falls, and Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon.

Besides just knowing that you've helped save lives in our community, you're also going to get hooked up with some other bonuses for your donation. Each donor will receive two free tickets to the Oklahoma City Zoo and a donor t-shirt while supplies last.

The blood drive will be held at our offices in the Fidelity Bank building in Parker Square in Wichita Falls. Photo ID is required to donate. You can get more information about donations at TXBI.Org.