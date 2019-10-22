Townsquare Media Wichita Falls is Hiring

Have you ever dreamed of being on the radio? If the answer is yes, we’ve got a great opportunity for you.

Townsquare Media Wichita Falls (92.9 NIN, 106.3 The Buzz, 102.3 The Bull and Newstalk 1290) is looking for a part-time Programming Assistant.

The duties of the position include, but aren’t limited to, assisting programming staff with the day-to-day tasks that keep the radio stations sounding the best they possibly can, creating digital content for our websites, monitoring and posting to our social media pages, and the best part – training for a potential on-air position.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, send me your resume: johnnythrash@townsquaremedia.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!