City of Wichita Falls to Host Open Interview Job Fair

If you’ve ever wanted to go to work for the City of Wichita Falls, now is your chance.

In a press release, the city announced that the Human Resources Department will be hosting an Open Interview Job Fair on Thursday, October 21 from 10:00 am to 2 pm on the second floor of the Wichita Falls Public Library, located downtown at 600 11th Street.

The event is open to the general public and no appointment is necessary.

Dress appropriately as interviews will be conducted on the spot and in some cases, immediate contingent job offers may be made to potential candidates.

There are multiple positions open to both skilled and unskilled workers. Representatives will be conducting interviews for positions such as Administrative Clerk, Animal Care Officer, Automotive Mechanic, Certified Medical Assistant, Custodian, Equipment Operator, General Maintenance Worker, Health Educator, Housing Inspector, Laborer, Lead Plant Operator, Librarian, Licensed Vocational Nurse, Police Officer, Public Health Officer and more. Visit this location for the list of current available positions.

For questions regarding the event, reach out to Rosie Nauman in the Human Resources Department at (940) 761-6898.

