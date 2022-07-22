12 Scenes From Trailers That Didn’t Make It Into The Movie

A movie trailer’s job is to excite potential audience members so much that they’re willing to drive to the movie theater and shell out the $15 for a ticket (something that’s not easy to do nowadays). A good preview for a movie is short, sweet, and to the point, giving us a taste of the film without spoiling any of the best parts. Truly, the art of crafting the perfect trailer takes great skill — when done well, a preview can draw in tons of people that probably wouldn’t have seen the film otherwise.

But here’s the thing: Some movie trailers include bits and pieces that don’t end up making it into the final cut of the film. Whether it’s a specific line, stunt, or dramatic shot, there are moments in trailers that catch our eyes — and then just simply aren’t present when we go to watch the movie. Is it a bit of false advertising? Perhaps. But it’s just a part of the movie-making process.

Movies undergo extensive revisions in the post-production process, with editors snipping away unnecessary chunks of dialogue and gratuitous shots. However, these scrapped moments can sometimes enhance a trailer, giving viewers a better sense of what the movie entails — even if that specific part doesn’t end up in the film, there are plenty more like it.

Here are 12 standout moments from film trailers that didn’t make it into the movie...