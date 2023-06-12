Travelers Face Cicada Swarm at Texas Rest Area
Insect Invasion: Travelers Brave a Cicada Swarm at Texas Rest Area.
Prepare to be creeped out, fascinated, and maybe even slightly terrified as we dive into the story of intrepid travelers who recently found themselves facing a massive cicada swarm at a rest area in the heart of Texas.
These buzzing insects, known for their distinct sound and periodic emergence, turned an otherwise ordinary pit stop into an unforgettable, insect-filled adventure. Buckle up and get ready, the video at the bottom of this article will make your skin crawl.
The Cicada Prison
The video opens with a man holding the door shut of the men's restroom at a Texas rest area as several other people off-camera are screaming their heads off. What could be in that bathroom?
Free at Last
The door-holder finally opened it, and a man who looks very relieved to be set free steps out, brushing imaginary bugs off of his person.
OMG MY EYES!!!!
The brave camera operator then steps into the bathroom to unveil the horror within. There are thousands of Cicadas all over the walls and floors.
The Locust Lookalikes
Due to their size and sheer numbers, cicadas have often been mistaken for locusts. But don't be fooled! Cicadas are harmless creatures that rely on their intimidating appearance and synchronized chorus to attract mates. They don't bite or sting, making them more of a curiosity than a genuine threat. Still, it's hard not to feel a shiver down your spine when faced with a sea of buzzing insects.
Check out the video for yourself below and keep scrolling for the top comments from Reddit.
