Troy Aikman Compared the Cowboys to the Jaguars and Jets

Troy Aikman didn’t pull any punches while talking about the current state of his former team.

The legendary Cowboys quarterback told Dallas sports radio station The Ticket that what happens during the regular season doesn’t matter if they don’t win playoff games.

He even went as far as to compare the Cowboys to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, who are among the worst teams in the league, according to USA Today:

If you don't do anything in the postseason, then you're really at the end of the day, no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn't get in (to the playoffs).

That’s a pretty scathing comparison, but I can’t say that I disagree with him. Sure, both of those teams would’ve loved to have made the playoffs and host a home game like the Cowboys did, but I think his frustration is the same as many Cowboys fans in that we’re sick of them not delivering when it counts most.

Get our free mobile app

While many people are laying the blame on head coach Mike McCarthy, he said the players are to blame as well:

The coach is held accountable for everything, but I think the players also are responsible for that.

With that being said, it sounds like he believes the Cowboys woes start at the top of the chain of command:

Changing the coach is one thing, but you have to look at how things are run out there (The Star). I talk to people in the building and from what I hear is that there's a lot of dysfunction.

It’s no surprise to hear of dysfunction at The Star. In fact, I think I can speak for most Cowboy fans when I say that we’ve known where the real problem lies all along.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.