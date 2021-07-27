Trump Endorses Ken Paxton For Texas Attorney General

Get our free mobile app

The Bush family probably isn't surprised by this and one or two members of the family may have said "I told you so".

Former President Donald Trump on Monday gave his "Complete and Total Endorsement" to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as Paxton seeks another term as Attorney General. Paxton is being challenged in the Republican Primary by Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.

Guzman was not seeking the former President's endorsement, but George P. Bush was and he was pushing hard for the endorsement. George P. Bush was the only Bush, at least the only outspoken Bush, who had supported the Trump Presidency and re-election.

And what does he get for it? Not much.

Bush wasn't even acknowledged by Trump in the statement. Instead, Trump's statement was short and to the point in endorsing Ken Paxton for Texas Attorney General.

"It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement Monday evening. "Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!"

The endorsement is seen by many as the "top prize" as far as endorsements go in Texas and in the Republican Party. But this doesn't mean Bush and Guzman are done. Both Bush and Guzman have shown they can raise money and this looks like it will be an expensive primary and one to watch in Texas.

These 180 Kids Have Gone Missing in Texas in 2021 As of July 13th, 2021, these are the kids still reported missing in Texas according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The 25 Best Suburbs in Texas to Raise a Family These are the 25 best suburbs to raise a family in Texas ranked by Niche.com