What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you.

A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.

The majority of voters feel Abbott will do a better job at securing the border over O’Rourke — something Abbott has made a key issue of his 2022 midterm election campaign. O’Rourke has focused more on common-sense gun legislation and abortion rights.

The economy along with inflation was ranked the second most pressing issue for Texas voters while abortion was in third place. 28% of respondents said the economy and inflation was their top concern while 20% said the border. Just 10% of respondents said abortion or reproductive rights were a top concern according to the polling data.

The issues driving voters to the polls are an important indicator of who might be voting in the 2022 midterms. Early voting runs the rest of this week. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.

