Trump to Tour Border With Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Former President Donald Trump is coming back to Texas this month to tour the Texas-Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Last week, Governor Abbott announced that the State of Texas would build a wall along the border with Mexico in an effort to stop illegal immigration from occurring in Texas. The governor pointed to the Del Rio sector of the border as having a huge spike in illegal border crossers this year.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott said that Texans and people from across the world would be able to donate to the Texas Border Wall project, though no timeline or cost has been presented. The governor could go into further detail on Wednesday during a news conference.

Governor Abbott's renewed focus on the border was taken to a different level on Tuesday when former President Donald Trump announced he would accept Abbott's invitation to the Texas-Mexico border:

I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history. It’s an unmitigated disaster zone. We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes. Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign. Hospitals and schools are getting crushed and public health is being sacrificed all in service of a radical left anti-borders agenda. Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs. Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis.

It should also be noted that the former president has endorsed Abbott in the incumbent's reelection campaign.