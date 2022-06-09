Gov. Abbott Directs TEA to Create Chief of School Safety and Security Position

Get our free mobile app

Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to come up with plans and ideas to enhance school security in Texas after the mass shooting in Uvalde.

On Thursday, Governor Abbott's office announced that he has directed the commissioner of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to create a new position within the agency that will act as a point person for school safety and security.

The chief of school safety and security will be an expert on school safety and reforms. Governor Abbott also said that the new position should be filled by someone who is good at communication with multiple agencies and make recommendations on any future policy changes, according to a press release:

"The task of ensuring the safety of our schools and students is not solely held within one entity in the State, but encompasses many different agencies and divisions, all with different charges and authority in implementing legislation and making recommendations for future policy changes," reads the letter. "While we have seen these agencies work together earnestly in the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, a single point of contact to coordinate such efforts, now and in the future, would further improve their services. That is why I charge you with creating the position of Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The Chief must ensure that Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and take every action possible to ensure that schools are using best practices to safeguard against school shootings or other dangers."

This is just the latest step Gov. Abbott and other state leaders have made after the shooting in Uvalde last month.

