TV Comedy Used to be Truly Funny and Tim Conway Made it Even Funnier

We learned today that legendary comedian Tim Conway passed away in California at the age of 85. Conway brought us many laughs in 'McHale's Navy' and with his 'Dorf' series of videos, but my childhood memories of Conway are from the Carol Burnett Show. It was required viewing at our house. Conway and the late Harvey Korman would have everyone on the floor laughing hysterically. For years the show remained in re-runs and now, thanks to YouTube, that same humor continues on. In tribute to Tim Conway, I wanted to share a couple of his funniest clips floating around out there. Enjoy.