Twitter Reacts to Jalen Ramsey Praising the Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had some great things to say about Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevor Diggs and he confused the hell out of Twitter in the process. In fact, he confused the hell out of me, too.

As a lifelong fan of football, I thought I knew just about everything about the game. But I was stumped when Ramsey, during an interview with ESPN’s Ryan Clark, explained that the reason Diggs makes a lot of interceptions but gives up a lot of yards is because Diggs always plays “in-phase”, while Ramsey always plays “out-of-phase".

Get our free mobile app

Confused, too?

A Twitter user posted this explanation by Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban:

Another user broke it down much more simply:

Now that we’ve cleared that up, I have to give respect to Ramsey for not being baited into throwing shade at Diggs. He clearly has genuine respect for Diggs’ game and his support never wavered.

Part of my morning routine each day is to watch Get Up on ESPN. Clark is a regular contributor to the show and he tends to play the role of devil’s advocate, focusing on the negative rather than the positive. And that’s what most Twitter users had a problem with.

Personally, I don’t have a problem with Clark bringing up the negative aspect of Diggs’ playing style. A point/counterpoint exchange not only makes for great content, but it also gives players like Ramsey the opportunity to show the world that he’s a true class act.

Evolution of the Dallas Cowboys' Uniforms

Looking Back at the Dallas Cowboys 2021 Season The Cowboys 2021 season got off to a strong start with a close game against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though they lost the game, the Cowboys managed to keep it close, giving fans hope for a deep playoff run. They followed that game up with an impressive 6-game winning streak. However, things started to fall apart in the second half of the season, resulting in a disappointing home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.