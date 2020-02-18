Two Great Reasons To Check Out Museum of N TX History Soon

Have you been down to the Museum of North Texas History to check out the Negro Leagues Beisbol exhibit? It's a fascinating glimpse into the history of American baseball. From the interracial leagues of baseball's beginning, to the segregated period where blacks and whites had completely separate leagues and almost never played each other, to the breaking of the racial barrier by Jackie Robinson, there's something for even the most knowledgeable baseball fan to learn.

For instance, did you know that Wichita Falls had a negro league team back in the day? We sure did, and if you have any information to add to what they have at the museum they'd love to hear from you.

Dave Diamond

In addition to the primary exhibit area, there is also a 45 minute film that repeats throughout the day in the museum's theater room and covers the history of Negro League Baseball from the Civil War times to the current day. The Museum of North Texas History has a couple of perfect opportunities to explore this and other historical artifacts from Wichita Falls coming up.

Saturday, February 22nd, will be Negro Leagues Beisbol Family Day. This is the ideal time to bring the kids down to create and connect. The program for the day will be geared for kids and is designed to capture their imagination with some hands-on exhibits.

Negro Leagues Beisbol Senior Day, Saturday, February 29th, is more about the grown-ups with a lecture presentation by Dr. Ray Doswell, the Vice-President of Curatorial Services at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, MO.

Both events are free to attend and run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the lecture scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. on the 29th.

There are several other rooms filled with North Texas history at the museum so be prepared to spend some time on your visit.

To learn more about the Museum of North Texas History or about these presentations give them a call at 940-322-7628. The Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays at 720 Indiana, downtown.